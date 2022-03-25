Jury says 3M owes $50 mln to U.S. Army veteran in latest earplug trial

The 3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. is photographed on March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Summary Law firms Former Green Beret awarded $50 mln verdict

(Reuters) - A federal jury on Friday awarded $50 million to a U.S. Army veteran who said combat earplugs sold by 3M Co to the military caused him to suffer hearing damage, the second largest verdict yet to result from hundreds of thousands of lawsuits over the product.

Jurors in Pensacola, Florida, sided with Luke Vilsmeyer, who said that after using 3M's Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2 from 2006 to 2017 primarily during training he suffered permanent hearing loss and severe tinnitus.

He is among the more than 280,000 former and active military members who have sued 3M claiming the company's defective combat earplugs damaged their hearing, in what has become the largest federal mass tort litigation in U.S. history.

The verdict was made up entirely of compensatory damages as punitive damages are not available under state law in Indiana, where the 42-year-old is from. He served in the U.S. Army from 1999 to 2020, first as a howitzer gunner and later as a Green Beret.

The lead lawyers for the plaintiffs in the litigation – Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; Shelley Hutson of Clark, Love & Hutson; and Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss – noted the case was 3M's seventh trial loss.

"It is clear 3M’s defenses — whether in the courts, to investors, or the public — are unconvincing and without merit," the plaintiffs' lawyers said in a joint statement.

3M, which was represented by Mike Brock and Brent Rogers of Kirkland & Ellis, in a statement said it was disappointed and will appeal.

"The same issues raised in our earlier appeals relating to legal defenses and evidentiary rulings apply in this trial," the company said.

On appeal in another case, 3M had argued that the military was responsible for the product's design and that the plaintiffs' state law claims were preempted because of 3M's role as a federal contractor following government mandates.

Aearo Technologies, which 3M bought in 2008, developed the product. Plaintiffs allege the company hid design flaws, fudged test results and failed to provide instructions for the proper use of the earplugs.

Plaintiffs have won more than $160 million combined in six previous bellwether trials, including a $110 million award in January to two U.S. Army veterans. Juries have sided with 3M in five other trials.

U.S. District Judge Casey Rodgers has been overseeing the massive litigation and has called on some other judges in Florida to help preside over trials. U.S. District Judge Roy Dalton presided over Vilsmeyer's trial.

Jurors were deliberating on Friday in a 13th trial, and a 14th will begin on Monday.

The MDL is In re 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, No. 19-md-2885.

For the plaintiffs: Bryan Aylstock, Daniel Thornburgh and Jennifer Hoekstra of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; Shelley Hutson of Clark, Love & Hutson; Chris Seeger and Caleb Seeley of Seeger Weiss; and Joseph Messa of Messa & Associates

For 3M: Mike Brock and Brent Rogers of Kirkland & Ellis

