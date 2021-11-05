Jury in SEC case finds priest shorting biotech's stock made false statements

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A federal jury in Boston on Friday found that a Greek Orthodox priest, who is also a hedge fund manager, intentionally or recklessly made false statements about a California biotech company while betting against its stock.

But the jurors in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson delivered a mixed verdict, rejecting claims he engaged in a scheme to defraud his fund's investors or those of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lemelson, who was born Gregory Lemelson, is the chief investment officer of Lemelson Capital Management, which manages a hedge fund called The Amvona Fund LP. He advocates an investment philosophy based on Christian ethics.

The SEC had alleged he engaged in a "short and distort" scheme by shorting the San Diego-based company's stock and then manipulating its price through lies, earning $1.3 million in the process. Short-sellers profit when a stock price declines.

SEC attorney Marc Jones indicated it will ask U.S. District Judge Patti Saris to enjoin him from violating securities laws and order Lemelson to disgorge any ill-gotten gains and pay penalties.

Lemelson's lawyer, Douglas Brooks of Libby Hoopes Brooks, said the jury rejected the "most serious charges." He called the verdict otherwise disappointing and said Lemelson would appeal. He had argued that Lemelson had made the statements at issue in good faith.

In a 2018 lawsuit, the SEC said Lemelson, while holding a $4.6 million short position in Ligland's stock, had in 2014 attacked the company in the media and through research reports in a public campaign that caused its market value to drop by $500 million.

The SEC claimed Lemelson made four false statements about the viability of Ligland's flagship Hepatitis C drug, Promacta, its financial condition and its relationship with another company.

Jurors found he made three false statements, including by saying during a radio interview that Promacta was "literally going to go away" and that company representatives "basically agreed with him."

Lemelson's lawyers called the lawsuit an effort by Ligand to "squash" him, saying the SEC only opened a case after convincing then-Representative Duncan Hunter of California to write a letter recommending an investigation.

The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Lemelson, et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 18-cv-11926.

For the SEC: Alfred Day and Marc Jones of the SEC.

For Lemelson: Thomas Hoopes, Douglas Brooks and Brian Sullivan of Libby Hoopes Brooks