Jury should decide if Lloyd's must cover hurricane-sunk yacht

Jan 5 - A federal appeals court on Wednesday scuttled a win for Lloyd’s of London in a fight over coverage for a 61’ yacht that was destroyed on a dock in the Bahama Islands when Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, made landfall there in 2019.

Even though the owner of the M/Y Serendipity had clearly breached the ‘captain warranty’ in its insurance policy by failing to hire a full-time captain licensed by the U.S. Coast Guard, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said, Lloyd’s still must prove that the lack of a licensed captain increased the risk that Hurricane Dorian posed to the vessel.

The lower court had ruled for Lloyd’s based on an “undisputed” report by its expert witness. The expert, Captain Thomas Danti, concluded that a licensed captain would have chosen to sail the yacht back to its permanent dock in central Florida in the week between Dorian’s formation and its landfall.

U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz in Ft. Lauderdale had initially denied both sides’ motions for judgment, but then asked for additional briefing on the effect of the breach. Ruiz deemed Danti’s report undisputed because the yacht’s owner, Serendipity at Sea LLC, had not directly addressed it in the subsequent round of briefing.

However, the 11th Circuit faulted the judge for failing to consider “ample evidence” to the contrary that Serendipity at Sea had introduced earlier.

Among other things, that evidence included contemporaneous weather reports showing Hurricane Dorian was “a particularly erratic storm” that was “consistently predicted to hit Central Florida” rather than the Bahamas.

And, while the forecast changed several times between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, 2019, the first warning that the storm would hit the Bahamas came on Aug. 30 - just a few hours before it slammed into Grand Abaco Island, where the Serendipity was docked.

That evidence clearly contradicted Ruiz’s ruling that Danti’s report was undisputed, Senior Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus wrote for court. He was joined by Chief Circuit Judge William Pryor and Circuit Judge Robin Rosenbaum.

Ultimately, a jury “may well credit Captain Danti’s testimony over the weather reports offered by” Serendipity at Sea, Marcus added. “But that is a credibility determination for the jury to make.”

Attorneys for both sides did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday evening.

The case is Serendipity by the Sea LLC v. Underwriters At Lloyd's of London Subscribing To Policy Number 187581, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-11733.

For Serendipity at Sea: Susan Jorgensen, Law Offices of Susan Z. Jorgensen; Ronald Anania, Law Offices Ronald J. Anania

For Underwriters at Lloyd’s of London: Darlene Lidondici and Andrew Mescolotto of Fertig & Gramling











