Juul to pay about $439 mln to settle e-cigarette marketing probe

Juul e-cigarette starter kit is seen in this picture illustration taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Martinne Geller/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc will pay $438.5 million to settle a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette maker's marketing and sales practices, Connecticut's attorney general said on Tuesday.

The probe - which was led by attorneys general in Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas - examined whether Juul targeted underage users for its vaping products, and its claims about nicotine content and safety.

"Through this settlement, we have secured hundreds of millions of dollars to help reduce nicotine use and forced JUUL to accept a series of strict injunctive terms to end youth marketing and crack down on underage sales," Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.

Juul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva

