Kanye West copyright case in limbo after law firm asks to withdraw

(Reuters) - Miami-based international law firm Greenberg Traurig asked a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday for permission to stop representing the rapper and entrepreneur formerly known as Kanye West, potentially leaving him without an attorney to defend against a copyright lawsuit over his "Donda 2" project.

Greenberg Traurig is one of several law firms to drop West, now legally known as Ye, after he made widely reported anti-Semitic statements.

The firm's Wednesday filing said attorneys at Greenberg have been unable to "meaningfully communicate" with Ye since his management cut ties with him over his comments, making it "unreasonably difficult" to continue handling the case.

The filing also said that the firm could not get Ye's input on Ultra's latest offer to settle the dispute. A separate court filing from last week said the parties are in "informal talks" about a potential settlement.

Representatives for Ye and attorneys for Ultra did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Greenberg Traurig is the only law firm representing Ye in the case, and its withdrawal could delay the proceedings. The firm said in a statement that it condemns "antisemitism and all hate speech or bigotry, which is repugnant to the core values we believe in and live."

"This firm was founded by individuals who faced discrimination and many of us lost ancestors because of that kind of hate and prejudice," the statement said. "Our firm has notified the courts that we wish to withdraw from our representations and are moving to do so."

Greenberg Traurig also said it would not take on any future matters for Ye. Other law firms that have severed client ties with Ye include Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, and Brown Rudnick.

Ultra International Music Publishing LLC sued Ye in June for allegedly sampling a song by Chicago musician Marshall Jefferson without permission. "Flowers" from Ye's "Donda 2" includes a repeated sample from Jefferson's 1986 house song "Move Your Body," the lawsuit said.

Ye released "Donda 2" in February through his Stem Player, a handheld device that allows users to isolate and recombine song parts. Kano Computing Ltd, a British company that developed the Stem Player with West and is also named in the lawsuit, declined to comment on the case Thursday.

Ye has previously settled lawsuits over samples of a Hungarian singer on the 2013 song "New Slaves"; a child's prayer on the 2016 song "Ultralight Beam"; and a theater work about activist Marcus Garvey on "Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)", a 2018 collaboration with rapper Kid Cudi.

The case is Ultra International Music Publishing LLC v. Ye, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-05560.

For Ultra: Bradley Mullins and Christine Lepera of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

For Ye: Justin MacLean of Greenberg Traurig

For Kano: Benjamin Marks and Todd Larson of Weil Gotshal & Manges

