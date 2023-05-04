Kanye West settles copyright lawsuit over 'Donda 2' sample

May 4 (Reuters) - Kanye West has settled a lawsuit that accused the controversial rapper and entrepreneur of sampling a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without permission, according to a Wednesday filing in Manhattan federal court.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres dismissed the case and said in an order that the lawsuit had been settled in principle.

Details of the settlement were unavailable. Representatives for the plaintiffs and West, now legally known as Ye, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Greenberg Traurig, the large law firm that originally represented West in the case, was one of several to cut ties with him after he made widely reported anti-Semitic remarks last year.

West's new attorney, Peter Hawkes of the Angeli Law Group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jefferson is a pioneer of house music, a type of electronic dance music, from West's hometown of Chicago. Ultra International Music Publishing LLC sued West last year.

Ultra claimed that "Flowers" from West's 2022 album "Donda 2" includes an unauthorized sample from Jefferson's 1986 song "Move Your Body." West admitted to sampling "Move Your Body" in a March court filing but denied infringing Ultra's copyright.

West released "Donda 2" through his Stem Player, a handheld device that allows users to isolate and recombine song parts. Kano Computing Ltd, the British company that developed the Stem Player with West, was also named in the lawsuit. Representatives for Kano also did not respond to requests for comment on the settlement.

West has previously settled several other copyright disputes over his sampling. He is still facing a lawsuit from last year over an allegedly unauthorized sample in his 2021 song "Life of the Party."

