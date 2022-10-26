Kentucky federal judge: Don't call me 'Your Honor'

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Kentucky is waging a self-styled "guerrilla campaign" against lawyers referring to him and his peers on the bench as "Your Honor," saying judges interpret law rather than make it and should "think less of their status relative to others."

U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, in a speech published on Tuesday described his disdain for the honorific as part of his overall commitment to a "constrained interpretation" of the law.

In remarks published by the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy, Beaton said the routine custom of addressing judges as "Your Honor" or with similar honorifics "can't help but affect any judge, and not necessarily in a good way."

"Judges aren't the law, despite whatever Yale might be teaching these days," he said. "And what judges say and write doesn't supplant the actual law as written down in the Constitution and code books."

Instead of "Your Honor," a title of "nobility that English judges apparently borrowed from French hereditary aristocrats," Beaton said he preferred being called just "Judge," which he said the Bible's Old Testament uses to "describe the leaders who were not kings."

"For goodness sakes, this country fought a war and wrote a Constitution to blot out titles of nobility," he said, in remarks first delivered in May at an event in Louisville, where he is based.

Beaton did not respond to a request for comment.

Beaton, a former co-chair of Squire Patton Bogg's appellate and Supreme Court practice group and member of the conservative Federalist Society, joined the bench as a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky in 2020.

In his speech, Beaton alludes to the conservative legal theories textualism and originalism, which call for interpreting laws based on their text's plain meaning and approaching the Constitution based on the original understanding of its provisions.

Beaton argued "the responsibility of judging, rather than the status of Your Honor, reflects an important and different cast of mind," as judges do not make laws but should be faithfully interpreting their text.

"What judges say only really matters if it's necessary to resolve an ongoing dispute," he said. "So maybe the country would be better off if the legal profession devoted less attention to the status of judges and more attention to the act of judging."











