Kentucky judge further blocks state from enforcing abortion ban

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

July 22 (Reuters) - A Kentucky judge on Friday further barred the state from enforcing a ban on abortions triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn the 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade guaranteeing women nationally a right to obtain abortions.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry agreed with two abortion clinics, including a Planned Parenthood affiliate, that the ban and an separate law barring abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy likely violated the state's constitution.

