Key leases for hydropower transmission line upheld by Maine top court

(Reuters) - Maine’s highest court on Tuesday upheld key leases for the proposed $1 billion Avangrid Inc transmission line connecting Canadian hydropower to New England, in a victory for clean energy advocates after years of legal wrangling over the project.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court said a 2021 state ballot initiative that requires “high-impact” electric transmission lines on public land to receive legislative approval couldn’t be applied retroactively to block state leases for the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project. The 145-mile-long proposed transmission line would cross less than a mile of the state’s northern forests.

Avangrid general counsel Scott Mahoney said in a statement the company is "pleased with today's ruling" and they look forward to determining next steps on the project, which has been paused since the end of last year.

The Maine attorney general's office declined to comment.

The NECEC project would bring some 1,200 megawatts to New England, or enough to power roughly 1.2 million homes. Supporters of the project — which include Avangrid, utility Central Maine Power Co and Hydro-Québec — billed the powerline as a way to help New England states and the country fight climate change since hydropower doesn’t emit greenhouse gasses.

Opponents, supported by the American power company NextEra Energy Inc, which has competing energy projects in the region, argued the line would cause permanent damage to Maine’s woods and hurt the region’s tourism economy. That opposition led to a 2021 ballot initiative that required a two-thirds vote from the state legislature before high-impact transmission projects such as NECEC can receive state approvals.

The suit decided Tuesday was first filed in 2020 by Republican state Senator Russell Black and other officials, who said the Maine Bureau of Parks and Land didn’t have the authority to lease public reserve lands to the developers. They later claimed the ballot initiative mooted the issue.

In August, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled in favor of the developers in a separate case related to a certificate of public need and convenience issued by state utility regulators. The five justices said the voters couldn’t retroactively revoke that certificate if the developers had begun construction in good faith and established a vested interest.

