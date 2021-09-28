Kirkland boosts investigations team with Sidley securities co-head

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Nader Salehi was co-chair of Sidley's securities enforcement practice

He's reuniting with ex-WilmerHale partner Reginald Brown The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis has poached Nader Salehi, who most recently co-chaired Sidley Austin's securities enforcement practice, as a partner in its government, regulatory and internal investigations practice group, the firm said Tuesday.

Salehi is joining Kirkland's Washington, D.C., office after more than eight years as a partner at Sidley, where he landed in 2013 as part of an 11-lawyer securities group from now-defunct Bingham McCutchen.

He said his move to Kirkland was driven by both "personal and professional" factors. On the personal level, Salehi said he is excited to reunite with friends and former colleagues, including Reginald Brown, with whom he practiced "many moons ago" at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Brown brought a four-partner team to Kirkland from Wilmer last November.

"On a professional level, it was the opportunity to come to a platform that I think was attracting the top talent in a lot of practice areas, and the most complex work from the most discriminating clients," Salehi said.

Salehi represents investment banks, asset managers and public companies in high-profile, high-stakes matters with a clientele that has included Citigroup and Merrill Lynch. Salehi said he expects to see an increased demand for his practice amid stepped-up enforcement by the Biden administration and Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler directed at the public and financial services companies.

"I think we've already started to see it a little bit, but I fully expect that for the next several years, we will see that trend play out," he said.

Kirkland's website lists 135 lawyers affiliated with its government, regulatory and internal investigations practice, including a bipartisan roster of former officials from the U.S. Department of Justice, the SEC, the UK Serious Fraud Office, House and Senate subcommittees and the White House.

"Nader's unmatched experience in SEC enforcement, leading sensitive and mission-critical investigations for top banks, financial firms and boards, is a perfect complement to this team's robust roster of talent," Mark Filip, a member of Kirkland's executive committee who leads the practice group, said in a statement.

A representative for Sidley did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Chicago-based firm in June snagged a pair of finance partners from Kirkland & Ellis for its global finance group.

Read more:

Sidley snags Kirkland finance pair in N.Y., San Francisco

Ex-Manafort, Zuckerberg lawyer Reginald Brown takes WilmerHale team to Kirkland