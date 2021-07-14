Kirkland, Debevoise direct EQT's take-private of U.S. waste manager

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Kirkland advises return client EQT

Debevoise steers Covanta The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis and Debevoise & Plimpton have been tapped to support Sweden-based investment firm EQT's $5.3 billion deal, including debt, to take sustainable waste management company Covanta Holding Corp private.

The deal, announced on Wednesday, will see Morristown, New Jersey-based Covanta delist from the New York Stock Exchange as EQT snaps up more companies focused on sustainability, according to separate statements from EQT and Covanta.

EQT said it is pursuing the acquisition through its EQT Infrastructure Fund V. The Kirkland team advising the investment vehicle is led by corporate partners Jai Agrawal, David Feirstein, Romain Dambre, Sarkis Jebejian and Kristin Mendoza.

The firm has advised EQT on the formation of several of its funds, according to the firm’s website.

The transaction comes just over a week after EQT said it purchased another sustainability-focused enterprise.

Kirkland said earlier this month that it was guiding renewable energy platform Cypress Creek Renewables LLC on its sale to the EQT Infrastructure V Fund, which turned to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for guidance on that deal.

On the transaction announced Wednesday, Debevoise is counseling Covanta. The firm’s team is led by mergers and acquisitions partners Jonathan Levitsky and William Regner.

EQT Infrastructure’s financial advisors are Barclays Plc, Credit Suisse Group AG and TD Securities. Covanta’s is BofA Securities.

The deal is expected to close in 2021’s fourth quarter.

Covanta’s predecessor entered the waste management industry in the 1980s, according to its website. The company has 41 power facilities in the United States, Canada and Europe. Covanta's operations focus on turning waste into electricity.

Read more: Sweden's EQT taking U.S. waste manager Covanta private in $5.3 billion deal