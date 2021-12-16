Kraft Heinz board dodges Del. suit accusing directors of insider trading

Packages of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, a brand owned by The Kraft Heinz Company, are seen in a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Lawsuit stems from 3G's $1.2 bln share sale before poor Kraft Heinz earnings were disclosed publicly

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co shareholders have lost their bid to sue the food producer’s board for allowing investment firm 3G Capital Inc to offload $1.2 billion in shares shortly before Kraft Heinz disclosed poor financial results.

Vice Chancellor Lori Will of the Delaware Chancery Court dismissed the shareholder derivative suit on Wednesday because she said it failed to adequately allege that most of the Kraft Heinz directors lacked independence from 3G and would have been motivated to aid insider training.

Attorneys representing the Kraft Heinz shareholders, two Detroit city pension funds and an asset manager, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Attorneys for Kraft Heinz board members and 3G also did not respond.

The ruling on motions to dismiss comes after 3G, a Brazilian-American firm, decreased its 24% stake in Kraft Heinz by 7% in 2018 by selling roughly $1.2 billion worth of shares, according to the opinion. The transaction occurred four days after the board directors said that the company would miss its yearly earnings target for the second time.

After Kraft Heinz publicly disclosed the poor financial results in November 2018 and again in February 2019, a shareholder sued the company in Delaware state court over the 3G transaction.

Other shareholders later accused 3G of promoting "cost-cutting" measures that caused the business to miss its projections. This resulted in a $15.4 billion writedown and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accounting probe, according to the consolidated complaint.

The shareholders also alleged that some of Kraft Heinz's board members allowed 3G to commit insider trading by approving the share sale before the writedown was publicly disclosed.

The claims are also part of a Chicago federal suit that survived a motion to dismiss in August.

3G and the named board members moved to dismiss the Delaware suit in June. 3G had said that the complaint failed to allege it had important non-public information about the company's troubles when it completed the sale. The directors have said they acted independently of 3G.

Will in the Wednesday ruling cited the new Zuckerberg test to determine directors' independence. She said that because the majority of the Kraft Heinz directors could have been considered independent, the shareholders should have asked the board to sue over the share sale.

The case is In Re Kraft Heinz Company Derivative, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2019-0587.

For the minority shareholders: Eduard Korsinsky, Gregory Nespole, Nicholas Porritt and Daniel Tepper of Levi & Korsinsky; Jeffrey Abraham, Mitchell Twersky, Atara Hirsch and Michael Klein of Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky; Lawrence Eagel, W. Scott Holleman, Melissa Fortunato and Marion Passmore of Bragar Eagel & Squire

For 3G: Sandra Goldstein, Stefan Atkinson and Kevin M. Neylan Jr. of Kirkland & Ellis

For Kraft Heinz and its board: Daniel Kramer, Andrew Ehrlich and William Clareman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

