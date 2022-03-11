Kramer Levin combines with litigation firm to enter D.C. market

Summary

Summary Law firms Kramer Levin combining with Washington, D.C. firm Robbins Russell

(Reuters) - Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel is expanding to Washington, D.C., adding 24 lawyers in the city from litigation firm Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck & Untereiner, the New York-founded law firm said on Friday.

Kramer Levin's combination with 20-year-old Robbins Russell gives the firm its fourth office, in addition to New York, Silicon Valley and Paris. Kramer Levin said the move will bring its total lawyer headcount to 400 and add to its trial and appellate bench.

Paul Schoeman, co-managing partner of Kramer Levin, said the firm is "doubling down" on litigation with the combination, citing Robbins Russell's work in appellate and U.S. Supreme Court cases.

Kramer Levin has been considering a Washington presence for awhile, Schoeman said, as the firm already does work in the region on white collar, regulatory and other matters.

The Washington market has attracted several new law firms in the past year. Armstrong Teasdale on Thursday said the firm will open an office there with the addition of a new partner. Firms including Fenwick & West and Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey have also added D.C. outposts.

Robbins Russell was founded in 2001 in Washington by five lawyers, including four Mayer Brown partners and a longtime U.S. Department of Justice antitrust division veteran, according to its website.

Six Robbins Russell lawyers have argued a total of 45 times at the U.S. Supreme Court, the website said.

Firm name partner Lawrence Robbins argued before the high court last week for the petitioner in a case centered on whether physicians charged with illegally distributing prescription drugs can defend themselves by arguing they acted in good faith.

The team joining Kramer Levin from Robbins Russell includes 11 partners, the firm said. Robbins Russell founding partner Gary Orseck and partner Jennifer Windom will serve as co-managing partners of the Washington office, which will be known as Kramer Levin Robbins Russell, the firm said.

