Labor board ruling in Calif. port unions' spat nixed by court

But decades-old labor contract may have justified it, court rules

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday said the National Labor Relations Board must reconsider its ruling that an Oakland, California, port terminal operator illegally favored one mechanics' union over another when it took over the facility.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the NLRB failed to fully consider Everport Terminal Services Inc's claim that it was obligated to hire mechanics represented by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) under a decades-old arrangement covering virtually all West Coast port workers.

The board in 2020 said Everport's claim was a "red herring" and that the company had colluded with the ILWU to deprive mechanics represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) of jobs.

But Everport offered a seemingly valid reason for preferring ILWU applicants, and the NLRB should have taken a closer look at the argument, the D.C. Circuit said.

Everport's lawyers at King & Spalding did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers for IAM and the ILWU.

Everport has operated the Oakland terminal since 2012, but until 2015 had farmed out the terminal's management to another company whose mechanics were represented by IAM. After taking management of the terminal back, Everport hired a majority of its 27 mechanics from an ILWU hiring hall.

IAM filed charges against Everport, claiming the company was a legal successor to the subcontractor and was obligated to bargain with the union.

Everport argued that it was legally obligated to hire ILWU mechanics under an agreement created in the 1970s between the union and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), a multi-employer bargaining representative that Everport had joined in 2015.

The subcontractor was able to employ IAM mechanics because it had done so at the time the agreement was created and was grandfathered, but Everport said that once it took over operation of the terminal it was bound by the PMA agreement.

The NLRB in 2020 said Everport's membership in the PMA was irrelevant to the question of whether it had discriminated against members of IAM. And the company's decision to fire the subcontractor's mechanics and only re-hire a few showed clear animus against the union, the bord said.

On Friday, the D.C. Circuit said the board's conclusion was arbitrary because it had ignored a clear, non-discriminatory reason for Everport to favor ILWU mechanics. The court sent the case back to the board for reconsideration.

The panel included Circuit Judges Neomi Rao, Sri Srinivasan and Harry Edwards.

The case is Everport Terminal Services Inc v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1411.

For Everport: Ashley Parrish of King & Spalding

For IAM: David Rosenfeld of Weinberg Roger & Rosenfeld

For the ILWU: Emily Maglio of Leonard Carder

For the NLRB: Gregoire Sauter

