LATAM Airlines' creditors decry 'fundamentally flawed' bankruptcy plan

(Reuters) - Junior creditors of LATAM Airlines Group SA are challenging its proposed reorganization plan, saying it improperly benefits the carrier's existing shareholders, such as Delta Air Lines, at their expense.

Objections were filed on Monday in Manhattan bankruptcy court ahead of a May 17 hearing at which LATAM’s lawyers will ask U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity to approve the proposal. The airline is seeking to raise $5.4 billion through its plan to exit Chapter 11, which it filed two years ago as world travel halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If approved, the plan would put a group of creditors including Sixth Street Partners in control of the company.

The committee representing unsecured creditors in the case has long opposed the airline’s restructuring strategy and has frequently urged it to consider alternative sources of financing. In an objection filed on Monday, the committee accused LATAM of conducting “a fundamentally flawed process” that violates bankruptcy law by elevating the rights of shareholders. It argued that the plan offers shareholders, including Delta and Qatar Airways, overly beneficial treatment in the form of discounted equity options and an "outsized role" in LATAM's corporate governance.

Representatives for LATAM declined to comment.

Unsecured creditors are in line to see recoveries of 19.3% or up to 27.8% if they invest new money into the company.

The plan has prompted objections from several other creditor groups as well. Banco del Estado de Chile, which is the representative of a group of Chilean bondholders, asserted in its objection that the airline has moved ahead with its plan without showing that it considered alternative restructuring proposals.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog also opposed the plan’s inclusion of certain legal protections, known as non-debtor releases, for entities related to LATAM that are not in bankruptcy themselves.

The airline recently beat back another objection from the unsecured creditors' committee over the status of $1.4 billion in loans from one LATAM unit to another before the bankruptcy. The committee argued that the $1.4 billion should not be considered valid debt because it would result in international bondholders receiving higher recoveries than they are entitled to. Garrity overruled that objection on Friday, finding the intercompany loans enforceable under New York law.

The case is In re LATAM Airlines Group SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-11254.

For LATAM: Richard Cooper, Lisa Schweitzer, Luke Barefoot and Tom Kessler of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

For the committee: Allan Brilliant, Eric Brunstad Jr, Craig Druehl and David Herman of Dechert

