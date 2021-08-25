Latham preps Headspace's $3 bln merger with mental health app Ginger

Signage is seen on the exterior of the building where law firm Latham & Watkins LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins is guiding meditation and sleep app Headspace’s $3 billion merger with virtual therapy services company Ginger.

The companies announced the deal to create a combined enterprise called Headspace Health on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked interest in virtual mental health care.

The Latham team advising Headspace is led by corporate partners Justin Hamill, Marc Granger, Daniel Hoffman and Benjamin Potter.

Santa Monica, California-based Headspace offers sessions, videos and articles on meditation and mindfulness which can be accessed on a mobile phone

The transaction is expected to close in the 2021’s last quarter.

News about Headspace and Ginger’s combination comes just a day after eyewear company Warby Parker filed for a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange with Latham's help. The firm's team working on that transaction includes capital markets partner Marc Jaffe, Stelios Saffos and Benjamin Cohen, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

