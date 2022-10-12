Law firm BakerHostetler says ex-partner paralyzed after bike crash is owed no more

Summary

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Baker & Hostetler is fighting a former partner's effort to seek additional disability compensation over a bike crash at a firm-sponsored event in 2017 that left him in a quadriplegic state.

An attorney representing former BakerHostetler partner Melvin Schwechter at a hearing on Wednesday urged the District of Columbia Court of Appeals to let his client modify a 2020 $1.05 million lump-sum settlement to cover future medical expenses that were not included earlier. The law firm, which did not admit liability as part of the settlement, and its insurer are defending against the appeal.

The three-judge appeals court panel peppered both sides with questions for an hour, as the court explored whether the terms of Schwechter's compensation settlement and relevant District of Columbia statutes left open a window for modification.

"Why would anyone settle? Why would you give a lump sum settlement if, within a year, someone could come back and say, 'Thanks very much for the lump sum but I need more,'" Judge Catharine Easterly asked during the hearing.

Easterly and panel Judges Roy McLeese III and John Howard III questioned whether the D.C. agency that denied Schwechter's modification bid last year closely examined the terms of his settlement before ruling against him.

Schwechter had led BakerHostetler's international trade and compliance practice since his arrival there in 2012 as a non-equity partner from firm Dewey & LeBoeuf.

He crashed on his bike on a rainy Saturday in May 2017 on the weekend of a BakerHostetler partner retreat in the D.C. metropolitan area.

His condition has deteriorated since then, Schwechter's lawyer, Adrian Gucovschi, said. Schwechter is awake only for a few hours a day, his attorney said, and he cannot walk on his own.

"It's extremely tragic what happened," Gucovschi said in an interview after Wednesday's hearing. "It's also heartbreaking that the law firm, a very reputable law firm, decided to not compensate one of its partners."

Representatives from Cleveland-based, 1,000-attorney BakerHostetler on Wednesday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Naureen Weissman of Franklin & Prokopik, who argued for BakerHostetler and Pacific Indemnity Co, also did not immediately reply to a similar message.

"This contract that we are here for today specifically stated it discharged the liability of the employer," Weissman told the appeals court judges.

She argued the language of Schwechter's settlement was "very, very clear" that BakerHostetler and its insurer were not responsible for past or future medical treatment.

"If there is no finality, then there is no point to a full and final settlement," Weissman said in court.

The case is Melvin Schwechter v. District of Columbia Department of Employment Services, D.C. Court of Appeals, No. 22-AA-7.

For petitioner: Adrian Gucovschi of Gucovschi Rozenshteyn

For intervenor Baker & Hostetler and Pacific Indemnity Co: Naureen Weissman of Franklin & Prokopik

