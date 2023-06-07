Law firm Davis Polk adopts 4-day office work-week, joining Skadden















(Reuters) - Lawyers at Davis Polk & Wardwell will soon be expected in the office at least four days a week, joining a growing mass of attorneys and other U.S. workers facing more stringent in-person work policies as the pandemic era fades.

After Labor Day, the Wall Street law firm will mandate U.S. lawyers and business services professionals work in the office Monday through Thursday, managing partner Neil Barr said Wednesday in an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Davis Polk previously said it expected its attorneys to be present three to four days per week, with office attendance required Tuesday through Thursday since last year.

Wednesday's memo said the firm wants to provide quality mentorship, training and relationship-building opportunities that "simply cannot be cultivated as effectively in a remote environment."

The 1,000-lawyer firm will also create a new remote day "bank" that allows employees to pick 16 days annually to work from home, Barr said.

Law firm leaders are increasing their demands for in-person work following the move to remote and hybrid policies in the pandemic.

Other sectors, including finance, are also pushing for more office attendance.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, in April asked its managing directors to work from the office for five days a week. Last month, asset manager BlackRock Inc asked staff to return to the office at least four days a week starting in September.

New York law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom also said about two weeks ago that lawyers will be required to work in the office Monday through Thursday after Labor Day, according to a firm spokesperson.

Many other law firms ask lawyers to work in the office at least three days per week.

Some law firms, however, have offered more flexibility. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan adopted a policy in 2021 allowing any of its U.S. lawyers to work from anywhere in the country indefinitely.

