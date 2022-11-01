Law firm DLA Piper fights 'outlandish' sanctions bid in trade secrets case

Summary

(Reuters) - DLA Piper on Monday asked a federal judge in Texas to deny a legal recruiter's bid for nearly $2 million in attorneys' fees against it and another law firm as a sanction in a long-running case over alleged employment trade secret theft.

Lawyers for DLA Piper, a global firm with operations in more than 40 countries, argued in a court filing in U.S. district court in Austin that plaintiff MWK Recruiting Inc's demand for fees was "outlandish."

MWK last month accused DLA Piper of "scorched earth" litigation tactics that unnecessarily dragged out the litigation. The recruiting firm, now Counsel Holdings Inc, said it should be awarded fees after winning a $3.6 million judgment against Evan Jowers, a former MWK recruiter accused of violating employment covenants after he left the company. Jowers, represented by DLA until 2020, has denied the claims.

DLA's attorneys at Beck Redden in their court filing told U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman that MWK's demand against the firm was "a meritless attempt to locate a deep pocket from which to collect, long after DLA Piper exited from this litigation."

Beck Redden's Fields Alexander told Reuters on Tuesday that "DLA Piper vigorously denies that its representation of Mr. Jowers was in any way improper."

A representative from DLA did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

MWK's attorney, Robert Kinney, who led the recruiting firm, did not immediately reply to a similar message.

Jowers is represented now by Robert Tauler, who is also opposing MWK's bid for fees. In a court filing last month, he asked Pitman to reject the fee request, or award a reduced amount. Tauler, who denies the bad faith claims, told Reuters then that MWK's fee request was a "desperate" attempt for payment.

MWK sued Jowers over his departure from the recruitment firm to start his own. Court records show that Jowers' work at MWK had included the recruitment and placement of attorneys at firms including Latham & Watkins, Linklaters and Cooley.

Pitman last month awarded damages to MWK based on Jowers' alleged violations of nonsolicitation and noncompete agreements. The damages award included certain placement fees Jowers had received for his work.

Tauler has said he plans to appeal the judgment.

The case is MWK Recruiting Inc v. Evan P. Jowers et al, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 1:18-CV-0444 RP.

For MWK: Robert Kinney, attorney at law; and Raymond Mort III of The Mort Law Firm

For Jowers: Robert Tauler of Tauler Smith

For non-party DLA Piper: Fields Alexander of Beck Redden

