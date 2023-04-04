Law firm Gordon Rees fights $92 mln suit from NBA players' agent

Summary

Summary Law Firms Lawsuit claims fraud scheme over sale of sports management enterprise















(Reuters) - Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani said a veteran agent for NBA basketball players and his business partner waited too long to bring their $92 million lawsuit in New York that claims the law firm misled them over the sale of their sports management enterprises, costing them tens of millions of dollars.

The firm also argued in its response to the lawsuit that players' agent Aaron Goodwin and his twin brother Eric, a sports marketing expert, "cannot recover damages for losses they could have avoided by reasonable efforts."

The defenses outlined by the 1,000-lawyer Gordon Rees firm marked its first response to the Goodwins' allegations filed in January.

The Goodwins sued Gordon Rees seeking damages based on claims of lost profits from player salary and endorsement contracts. The lawsuit said Aaron Goodwin's clients have included top NBA players LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard.

The 61-page lawsuit alleged San Francisco-founded Gordon Rees and two former lawyers there committed a "brazen bait-and-switch to mislead the Goodwins into selling their thriving" business.

Gordon Rees was accused of "misrepresentations and concealments," after a 2016 deal involving the sale of the Goodwins' businesses for $35 million. The Goodwins have alleged their signatures were fraudulently attached to deal documents that neither brother said they saw or agreed to.

Gordon Rees attorneys and a lawyer for the firm, Willard Shih of Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

In Monday's filing, the firm said it planned to argue among other defenses that allegations fell outside applicable statutes of limitations.

The Goodwins "ratified the actions and circumstances that form the basis of their claims," the firm said in its filing.

A lawyer for the Goodwins, Rodney Villazor of Smith Villazor, also did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

In a prior statement, Villazor said the Goodwins "suffered substantial reputational harm and a significant loss of business."

No trial date has been set.

The case is Aaron Goodwin et al v. Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani et al, Supreme Court of the State of New York, No. 650167/2023.

For plaintiffs: Rodney Villazor of Smith Villazor

For defendant: Willard Shih of Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

Read more:

Law firm Gordon Rees brings on 19 lawyers from Northeast firm

NBA players' agent sues law firm Gordon Rees for $92 mln in damages











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.