Law firm Kirkland cleared to represent bankrupt 3M earplug subsidiary

(Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday allowed Kirkland & Ellis to continue representing bankrupt 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies, rejecting calls to disqualify the firm because of its work defending 3M in a massive litigation over allegedly defective military earplugs.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Graham in Indianapolis said that Aearo and 3M do not have conflicting interests, as both companies are working to reach a bankruptcy settlement that would resolve more than 200,000 lawsuits they are facing alleging that 3M's earplugs contributed to veterans' hearing loss.

A conflict could arise in the future, if, for example, Aearo and 3M disagreed about the terms of a future settlement, Graham said. If that happened, Kirkland could face disqualification, loss of fees, or even potentially the dismissal of Aearo's bankruptcy case, according to the judge.

"Kirkland & Ellis is navigating a minefield," Graham said. "This isn't a blanket endorsement saying that K&E is in the driver's seat no matter what happens in the future."

Kirkland’s Mark McKane told Graham that his firm’s deep knowledge of the earplug litigation would benefit Aearo’s restructuring effort, and that the firm had put guardrails in place to prevent future conflicts from derailing the case.

Thousands of veterans have sued Aearo and 3M over the company's Combat Arms Earplugs version 2 (CAEv2), claiming they are defective and damaged their hearing. The cases, which were consolidated in multidistrict litigation in Florida, reached a peak of more than 290,000 last year and now account for nearly one-third of all cases pending in all federal courts, according to a court filing.

Kirkland has defended 3M in the MDL, and it represents Aearo in the bankruptcy case that was meant to spur a settlement of the earplug lawsuits. Aearo's bankruptcy filing failed to pause the lawsuits against 3M, and the bankruptcy is proceeding in parallel with consolidated litigation in Florida federal court.

The plaintiffs and the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog sought to disqualify Kirkland from representing Aearo in the bankruptcy, saying it could not faithfully serve both Aearo and 3M.

Harrison Strauss, an attorney for the DOJ's office of the U.S. Trustee, argued in court that Kirkland could not get around the fact that 3M and Aearo are likely to face a conflict over the amount each company will have to pay in a future settlement.

"I think they've made a valiant effort, but this conflict is just too big and too central to this case," Strauss said.

Graham disagreed, saying that Aearo and Kirkland had taken sufficient steps to mitigate conflicts of interest for now, including hiring conflicts counsel and tasking Aearo's independent directors to review potential conflicts.

The case is Aearo Technologies LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana, No. 22-10493.

For Aearo Technologies: Chad Husnick and David Bernick of Kirkland & Ellis

For the MDL plaintiffs' committee: Rob Pfister and Sasha Gurvitz of KTBS Law

