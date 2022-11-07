Law firm Kirkland wants $16 mln in fees after Comet Technologies trade-secrets win

Summary

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis has asked a California federal judge to award it more than $16 million in attorneys' fees, after winning a jury trial verdict of $40 million for power-supply developer Comet Technologies USA Inc in its lawsuit alleging a rival stole company secrets.

Kirkland's fee petition filed in San Jose, California, federal court on Friday said the large Chicago-based firm was entitled to compensation under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act for a competitor that allegedly "willfully and maliciously" stole business information.

Comet, a subsidiary of the Switzerland-based Comet Holding AG, prevailed on certain trade secrets claims at trial in March over XP Power LLC. XP has denied the allegations.

"There is no serious question that this is the quintessential type of case in which substantial attorneys fees should be awarded," Kirkland lawyers told the court.

They said that "XP has never once accepted responsibility for its wrongdoing" and that XP's litigation strategy "came at a tremendous, undue legal cost to Comet."

An attorney for XP at Latham & Watkins, which is challenging the jury verdict, on Monday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A representative from Singapore-based XP did not immediately respond to a similar message.

A Kirkland lawyer representing Comet did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment, and neither did a representative from the company.

In 2020, Comet sued XP over claims it stole engineering-related files downloaded by two former Comet employees. A jury in March found partly in favor of Comet and awarded $40 million in damages.

Attorneys for XP at Latham said in court filings that XP's products do not copy its rivals and that "Comet's 'evidence' of alleged misappropriation against XP boils down to XP's use of a well-known, publicly available third-party chip."

XP in a post-trial filing called the damages award "excessive and unsupported by the evidence at trial."

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Comet's attorneys said they asked for compensation for 15,466 hours of legal work from 18 attorneys. Kirkland partners Adam Alper and Michael De Vries billed at $1,765, the highest amount shown about their colleagues on the case.

The firm said its rates were in line with an annual report from the consulting firm Valeo Partners, which noted that senior partners at the country's top revenue-driving firms billed at $1,536 per hour in 2022 and partners charged $1,314.

The case is Comet Technologies USA Inc v XP Power LLC, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 5:20-cv-06408-NC

For Comet: Adam Alper of Kirkland & Ellis

For XP: Joseph Farrell of Latham & Watkins

