Law firm Mintz taps Kirkland patent partner in latest Calif. hire















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo said it has hired a patent litigator from a rival firm in San Diego, as the Boston-founded firm pushes to expand on the West Coast.

Patent and trade secret lawyer Reza Dokhanchy has left Kirkland & Ellis, where he was a partner, after nearly 11 years to join Mintz's intellectual property practice, the firm said.

Dokhanchy, who advises clients in the technology and life sciences sectors, represented Motorola Solutions Inc in a trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Chinese rival Hytera Communications Corp, in which Motorola won a $764.6 million jury verdict in 2020.

He has also represented companies including Honda Motor Co Ltd, Sierra Wireless, Fitbit Inc and Intel Corp, according to his online Mintz biography.

A Kirkland spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dokhanchy is the latest California attorney to join 600-lawyer Mintz. The firm earlier this month hired former Jones Day health care partner Daniel Cody and white-collar lawyer Marc Axelbaum from Pillsbury, both in San Francisco.

Growth in California aligns with the firm's strengths in life sciences, health care, private equity and technology, Mintz managing partner Bob Bodian said

Bodian said the firm has been "all in on trying to build San Francisco." Mintz currently has about 20 lawyers there and plans to double that number within the next few years, he said, noting that the firm has about 400 clients in the San Francisco area.

San Diego is its largest California office with more than 50 lawyers, according to Bodian. The firm also has an outpost in Los Angeles.

Outside of California, Bodian said the firm is looking to build in its newer locations, Toronto and Miami. The firm opened a Toronto office in March with a group of lawyers from several rival firms and has grown to nearly 20 lawyers there. Mintz plans to officially launch a Miami office this fall, after two lawyers take the Florida bar exam this summer, Bodian said.

