Law firm Quinn Emanuel resists probe after its $185 mln fee award is tossed

(Reuters) - Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said on Tuesday it opposed an effort by two U.S. health insurers to review certain internal records as the law firm prepares for a second time to seek $185 million in legal fees from a $3.7 billion settlement with the U.S. government.

Quinn Emanuel and lawyers for UnitedHealthcare Inc and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc, which both objected to $185 million as "astronomical," presented competing proposals in a joint court filing about the upcoming fee fight.

In the underlying case, Quinn Emanuel in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims represented a class of insurers that sued over compensation they said was owed to them under a risk provision of the Affordable Care Act.

The dispute is the latest flashpoint in Quinn Emanuel's bid for compensation in the case, after a court in January struck down the $185 million award. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the lower court had not "adequately" justified the amount.

The health insurers want an accounting of the funds, which were distributed to Quinn Emanuel's partners prior to the appeals court ruling. In Tuesday's filing, Quinn Emanuel told the Federal Claims court that "there is no reason to drag this process out unnecessarily."

UnitedHealthcare and Kaiser have suggested that about $8 million in fees would be appropriate.

A spokesperson for Quinn Emanuel and a lead attorney in the case did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Representatives for UnitedHealthcare and Kaiser and a lawyer for the companies at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton did not immediately respond to similar messages.

At a hearing last month, Quinn Emanuel's Adam Wolfson said there was no order barring the firm from distributing the $185 million fee award before the Federal Circuit's decision.

"We understand that this is a fee application in which the court could order a lower fee award than the original," Wolfson told U.S. Claims Judge Kathryn Davis. "If and when that happens, according to our obligations as class counsel, we will pay back the amount to the class."

Sheppard Mullin's Moe Keshavarzi at the hearing argued an accounting was necessary "to make sure that these funds are safe and protected."

The insurance company objectors, Keshavarzi said, also want to see the "judgment preservation insurance" that Quinn Emanuel procured prior to its distribution of the $185 million fee award.

The case is Health Republic Insurance Co v. United States, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, No. 1:16-cv-00259-KCD.

For plaintiffs: Adam Wolfson and Andrew Schapiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For objecting class members: Moe Keshavarzi of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton

