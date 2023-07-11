Law firm Skadden hires cybersecurity leader from Mayer Brown

July 11 (Reuters) - Former government cybersecurity lawyer David Simon has joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as global co-head of its cybersecurity and data privacy practice, the New York law firm said on Tuesday.

Simon, former special counsel at the U.S. Department of Defense, joins 1,700-lawyer Skadden as a partner from Mayer Brown, where he was co-leader of global cyber incident response.

"With AI transforming business, triple extortion ransomware and supply chain attacks becoming increasingly disruptive, and then the global spike in regulation in this area, I'm just particularly excited to join Skadden in this leadership role," Simon said.

Simon said he will be based in Skadden's Washington, D.C., office, after spending the past year working in Mayer Brown's Brussels location.

He advised on cyber policy and operations and emerging technologies while at the Defense Department from 2011 to 2015, the firm said.

Simon joined Mayer Brown in 2016 after a stint at Sidley Austin. While at Mayer Brown, he also served as chief counsel to the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission on a part-time, pro bono basis from 2019 to 2021. He advised the bipartisan commission on U.S. cybersecurity defense strategy and helped craft more than 30 cybersecurity-related laws, the firm said.

Mayer Brown said in a statement the firm wishes Simon well.

Chicago-founded Mayer Brown has hired former government cybersecurity and national security officials this year, including Justin Herring, who was executive deputy superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services' (NYDFS) cybersecurity division, and Adam Hickey, who was deputy assistant attorney general with the U.S. Department of Justice's national security division.

