Law firm Stroock secures votes for pension buyout, easing merger path

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Stroock & Stroock & Lavan has received the necessary votes from retired partners to move forward with a complete buyout of the law firm's pension, a leader of the firm said on Monday.

Stroock's partnership last week authorized a complete buyout of its pension, seeking to remove a roadblock as it pursues a merger with another law firm. The firm said retired partners had until Tuesday to vote on the plan.

Co-managing partner Alan Klinger said in a statement Monday that the New York-founded firm has "secured the votes needed to end our pension obligation" and the firm is "optimistic about achieving a desired merger."

A Stroock spokesperson on Monday declined to provide further comment, including details on the next steps in the process.

The current size of the pension is around $6 million annually, a spokesperson said last week. The pension at its highest point was just upward of $8 million annually.

Removing the pension obligation may help Stroock in its hunt for a merger partner. The firm has reportedly been in talks with other firms since at least last year, when it lost a large restructuring group to another firm.

Stroock was recently in discussions with Boston-founded Nixon Peabody, though the two firms ended talks last month.

Klinger's statement on the buyout plan vote came as the firm lost more partners to a rival firm on Monday. The chair of Stroock's restructuring and bankruptcy practice, Richard Stern, departed for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius with four members of his team.

"We are proud of the team that remains in place as it continues to execute for our largest institutional clients at the highest levels," Klinger said.

The firm's website lists eight remaining lawyers on the restructuring and bankruptcy team, including three partners.

Teams of lawyers across Stroock's practice groups have left the firm since this spring.

