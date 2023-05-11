Law firm Sullivan & Cromwell hires Kirkland restructuring partner in Hong Kong















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Sullivan & Cromwell has added restructuring partner Jacqueline Tang from Kirkland & Ellis to its Hong Kong office, the firm said Thursday.

Sullivan & Cromwell, which has historically rarely added partners from rival firms, has made at least three such hires this year.

The New York-headquartered firm added former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official Dalia Blass to its investment management practice in Washington, D.C., in April and Karan Dinamani from Allen & Overy in London in March.

Tang advises on complex cross-border debt restructuring and liability management transactions, Sullivan & Cromwell said in a statement. She also has experience in debt capital markets including high-yield bond offerings in the United States and Hong Kong, the firm said.

She has advised stakeholders on the restructuring of over $19 billion offshore bonds issued by China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries last year, according to her profile on Kirkland’s website.

Sullivan & Cromwell does not list any other restructuring partners in Hong Kong on its website. The firm did not immediately respond to questions on whether it plans to launch a Hong Kong restructuring practice with Tang’s hire.

The firm serves as lead counsel to collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX in its U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

A Kirkland spokesperson said the firm wishes Tang well.











