Law firm Vinson & Elkins adds eight-lawyer energy team from Gibson Dunn















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Vinson & Elkins said Tuesday it hired an eight-lawyer team focused on energy regulatory issues from rival firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, including a top litigator on oil pipeline and utility disputes.

William Scherman, who will co-head Vinson & Elkin’s energy regulatory practice, leads the group along with partners Jeffrey Jakubiak and Jason Fleischer. The team will be based out of Washington, D.C., except for Jakubiak, who will work in New York.

Houston-headquartered Vinson, which has long had close ties to the energy industry, said the new group will specialize in enforcement and investigations involving the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates the interstate flow of natural gas and investigates market manipulation and anti-competitive conduct.

Scherman, a former FERC general counsel, praised Vinson's energy sector strength and said the firm could provide a “long-term platform” for the team. He said he is a “trial lawyer by training” and plans to continue litigating disputes in front of FERC and in U.S. courts.

The group also includes senior counsel John Dring, who retired as a FERC administrative law judge in 2021.

Scherman’s clients have included the operator of the Dakota Access pipeline, which moves crude oil through the midwestern United States. The pipeline, opened in 2017, has been fiercely opposed by nearby Native American tribes and been the subject of years of litigation.

A spokesperson for Gibson Dunn said the firm wishes the group well.

The move is the latest in a spate of mass lawyer hires involving groups of partners moving together to new firms.

Among other recent group moves, law firm Goodwin Procter picked up 18 partners from rival Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders earlier this year, and Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete brought on 32 cybersecurity and data privacy lawyers from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.