Law firm Wilson Sonsini settles lawsuit with recruiter over fees















(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has settled a lawsuit that accused the law firm of failing to pay a legal recruiting company for helping it lure an Austin-based partner from a rival.

Colorado-based Tribuo Partners LLC, Wilson Sonsini and the partner, who is also named as a defendant, "have reached an agreeable resolution of all pending claims," according to a joint settlement notice dated Tuesday. The filing did not include terms of the agreement.

A lawyer for Tribuo said the settlement terms are confidential and he could not otherwise comment. A spokesperson for Wilson Sonsini, partner J. Matthew Lyons and a lawyer for the firm and Lyons did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit said Tribuo recruiter Scott Michael Legg communicated with Wilson Sonsini's M&A practice leader starting in late 2019 about locating potential partners for the group. Legg presented Lyons - then a partner at Shearman & Sterling - as a promising prospect to the practice head and Wilson Sonsini's Austin office leader in June 2020, Tribuo said.

Tribuo claims Legg facilitated conversations and a meeting between Lyons and the Austin leader, and eventually Lyons left his former firm in April 2021 to join Wilson Sonsini "with a guaranteed, multimillion-dollar salary per year for his first two years at Wilson Sonsini."

After Legg sought payment, a Wilson Sonsini recruiting manager told him that another legal search firm had submitted Lyons in September 2020, the lawsuit said.

Wilson Sonsini and Tribuo "orally agreed" that it would provide placement services, the lawsuit said, "obviously relying on the industry-standard compensation terms that Wilson Sonsini would owe if it had formally hired someone - 25% of the placement's first-year guaranteed compensation."

Wilson Sonsini denied that Tribuo was responsible for its Austin leader meeting with Lyons. It said Legg "intentionally or negligently" misrepresented to Lyons that he represented Wilson Sonsini and to the firm's partners that he represented Lyons.

The case is Tribuo Partners LLC v. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati, P.C., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:22-CV-02930.

For Tribuo Partners: Mazin Sbaiti of Sbaiti & Company

For Wilson Sonsini and Lyons: Allison Lane and Justin Fields of Duane Morris

Read more:

Silicon Valley's Wilson Sonsini builds Texas tech ties with Shearman partner hire











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.