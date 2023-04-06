Law firms chosen to lead lawsuits over East Palestine derailment

Summary Judge had been presented two proposals for leadership

National firms beat out Ohio-based proposal















(Reuters) - A coalition of national law firms has been chosen to lead more than 30 lawsuits against railway company Norfolk Southern over the February derailment of one of its freight trains in East Palestine, Ohio that caused hazardous chemicals to spill and catch fire.

U.S. District Judge Benita Yalonda Pearson in Youngstown, who is overseeing the litigation, on Wednesday chose New York-based Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy, Colorado-based Seth Katz of Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh Jardine and Delaware-based Elizabeth Graham of Grant & Eisenhofer as interim class counsel. They will be joined by Florida-based Michael Morgan of Morgan & Morgan as co-lead counsel.

Pearson said the lawyers had already done "significant work" to identify and investigate potential claims and have the resources and experience in complex lawsuits necessary to support the 31 cases that have now been consolidated.

The judge had been presented with two proposals for guiding the purported class action lawsuits stemming from the Feb. 3 crash of the Norfolk-operated train. One plan proposed national class action firms taking the lead and another team emphasized attorneys with local roots.

Residents and businesses in the lawsuits are seeking compensation for property damage, ongoing medical monitoring for the community, and punitive damages against the railroad company.

Norfolk Southern has not responded directly to the claims in court, but CEO Alan Shaw told lawmakers last month that the company is “committed” to addressing the impacts to home values, long-term health impacts and potential effects on drinking water.

Conroy said in an emailed statement that they “will work tirelessly to uncover the reasons why this train derailed and how such deadly chemicals were allowed to contaminate the community.”

They will be supported by several more law firms in senior roles, including lawyers from national firms Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Motley Rice, and 20 Ohio-based attorneys.

Among the Ohio-based attorneys are Jeffrey Goldenberg of Goldenberg Schneider, Ronald Parry of Strauss Troy and Nils Johnson of Johnson & Johnson. They were originally vying to lead the cases alongside national class action firm Hagens Berman, which was not assigned a formal role on Wednesday.

Hagens Berman attorney Kristen Johnson said in a statement Wednesday they are pleased members of their proposed team from other firms were appointed.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in February ordered Norfolk Southern to develop plans to address contamination and to pay back government agencies for cleanup costs.

The lead case is Freezle et al. V. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, case No. 4:23-cv-00242.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.