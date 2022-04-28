Law license suspension finalized for N.Y. hedge fund founder Kamensky

Summary Daniel Kamensky was sentenced to six months in prison last May

New York appellate court confirmed his retroactive six-month suspension

(Reuters) - A New York appellate court has signed off on a six-month retroactively applied suspension for hedge fund founder and one-time Simpson Thacher & Bartlett attorney, Daniel Kamensky, according to a Thursday order.

New York's Appellate Division, First Department, finalized discipline for the ex-principal of now-shuttered Marble Ridge Capital LP, who pled guilty to bankruptcy fraud last year and served time in prison.

Kamensky did not object to the suspension when it was initially announced. The finalized suspension is retroactive to September 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“I am gratified that I will have the ability to continue to practice law in the near future,” Kamensky said in an email Thursday.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the suspension.

Kamensky pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in February 2021. Prosecutors said Kamensky exploited his role on a Neiman Marcus creditors' committee during the retailer's bankruptcy proceedings.

They said he threatened to stop doing business with an investment bank, Jefferies Group, if it pursued a bid for securities belonging to Neiman Marcus' creditors, so Marble Ridge could buy them at a lower price.

In May 2021, Kamensky was sentenced to six months in prison, six months of home confinement and ordered to pay a $55,000 fine.

A spokesperson for the Attorney Grievance Committee declined to comment on Thursday's order.

Kamensky was an associate at Simpson Thacher in New York for six years, before shifting to the finance industry in the 2000s, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The case is In re Daniel B. Kamensky, No. 2021-05012, Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Division, First Department

For New York: Jorge Dopico and Raymond Vallejo of the Attorney Grievance Committee

For Kamensky: Michael S. Ross of the Law Offices of Michael S. Ross

Read more:

NY hedge fund founder Kamensky's law license suspended after prison sentence

New York hedge fund founder Kamensky sentenced to prison in Neiman Marcus fraud

New York hedge fund founder pleads guilty to Neiman Marcus fraud

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.