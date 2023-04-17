Law schools say US News rankings include faulty job data, as release delayed

Summary

(Reuters) - Some law schools are flagging what they say are potential errors related to graduate employment data in the upcoming U.S. News & World Report rankings, which the publication has delayed releasing by a week.

U.S. News planned to publish its full graduate school rankings on April 18 but said on Friday it would delay that release until April 25 to address an “unprecedented number of inquiries from schools.” A U.S. News spokeswoman on Monday declined to provide further clarification on the cause of the delay.

But some law schools say they’ve identified possible problems with its data based on an early copy of the rankings U.S. News gave to schools on April 11, as part of its usual procedure prior to releasing its lists.

U.S. News published a preview of the top 14 law schools that same day, which could potentially change on any updated ranking.

University of California, Berkeley School of Law dean Erwin Chemerinsky on Monday asked U.S. News to review his school’s employment numbers, noting discrepancies between the employment figures it reported to the American Bar Association and those that appear in the April 11 version of the rankings.

U.S. News said in January that it would assign full weight to law graduates in most school-funded fellowships and those in graduate programs — a change from previous years. Yet the latest rankings don’t appear to reflect the seven 2021 Berkeley law alumni now in grad school, Chemerinsky noted in his letter.

Reuters reviewed a copy of the April 11 version of the rankings and compared them with publicly available ABA data for the class of 2021 — upon which the upcoming U.S. News’ rankings are largely based. At least 11 of the top 14 schools appear to have an undercounted employment rate. Schools with more graduates in school-funded fellowships or in graduate programs tended to have larger discrepancies with their ABA figures.

No. 1-ranked Yale Law School, which this year led a rankings boycott that spread to nearly a third of ABA-accredited law schools, saw a more than 9-percentage-point drop in its 10-month employment rate between the April 11 version and last year’s ranking, despite having one of the largest cohorts of 2021 grads in school-funded fellowships and in grad school.

Yale anticipated its employment rate would increase to nearly 97% this year instead of decline to 80% under the revised methodology, associate dean Debra Kroszner said Monday.

“If this is the employment metric they are using for Yale Law School, it is entirely incorrect and flatly inconsistent with the changes in methodology outlined on their website,” she said.

Law school admissions consultant Mike Spivey said the April 11 rankings have caused widespread confusion among law school administrators.

“Based on all the conversations I’ve had with multiple law schools, I think it’s highly likely [U.S. News] made an error, or multiple errors,” he said.

