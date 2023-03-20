Law schools try texting to monitor students' mental health

Summary At schools using Early Alert, students rate one aspect of their well-being each week by text

Their responses can trigger automatic outreach and information about resources















March 20 (Reuters) - As evidence mounts that law students suffer through outsized mental health challenges, some law schools are experimenting with a new tactic to identify struggling students and get them help.

At least five U.S. law schools have adopted a service first developed for medical schools, called Early Alert, that sends one text message a week to students asking them to rate how they feel about a specific topic.

Questions range from academics and personal relationships to sleep quality and financial stability. Students respond on a scale of one to 10, with answers in the mid-to-low range triggering a list of available resources, outreach by a law school staff member, an automatic call from a crisis counselor, or all three.

“It has had substantive impact,” said Chalak Richards, dean of students, Diversity and Belonging, at Pepperdine University Caruso School of Law, which began using Early Alert in the spring of 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced classes to go online. “I don’t have to wait for faculty to notice that one person in their class of 55 seems off.”

Law schools have for years maintained wellness programs, with resources such as on-campus counselors and mindfulness classes, yoga, and other mental health programming.

In a 2021 survey of law students at 39 schools, nearly 69% said they needed help for emotional or mental health problems in the past year. That was up from 42% from the 2014 version of the same survey. And those problems persist after graduation. A recent study concluded that attorneys are twice as likely as other working U.S. adults to have suicidal thoughts.

Early Alert, a Delaware-based for-profit company founded in 2018, is now used by 35 institutions including the law schools at Pepperdine, Roger Williams University, Wayne State University, the University of Maryland, and the University of Detroit Mercy, the company said. Schools pay about $5,000 annually for the opt-in service.

At Pepperdine, Richards said 89% of first-year students have opted in, adding that students have been more proactive about seeking out campus counselors since the program began. About 80% of law students at Roger Williams are participating, said associate dean of student life and operations, Lorraine Lalli.

Law schools cannot see the content of individual responses but are alerted if a student responds to a prompt with a rating of 0-3. When that happens, Richards said she calls or emails to offer support.

“Every single student I’ve reached out to has been exceptionally grateful for the contact and has said they did not think anyone even knew they were going through something,” she said.

Law schools also receive aggregate data from Early Alert about student responses that can help guide their programming, Lalli said.

“It’s not the answer to the crisis we have with law students, and depression and anxiety, but it’s one of the many tools that can be helpful,” Lalli said.

Reporting by Karen Sloan











