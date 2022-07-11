Law student didn't harass classmate in abortion discussion, probe finds

Women's March activists attend a protest in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision, in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 9, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

(Reuters) - American University has cleared a law student of allegations that he harassed a classmate over his religious and conservative beliefs during a heated online discussion about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the nationwide right to abortion.

In a July 7 letter, the university said it did not find evidence to support the unnamed classmate'scomplaint that law student Daniel Brezina violated harassment policies "based on political affiliation or religious belief.”

Brezina was among eight students investigated following the May 2 discussion.

A redacted version of Thursday's letter to Brezina was posted online by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a nonprofit free speech advocacy group that assisted him.

Brezina said Monday that he does not know whether the other seven students were also cleared, but that the university’s letter suggests they were.

The university said in a statement Monday that the process is confidential and the “matter is now concluded.”

Law schools including those at Yale, Georgetown, Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania have been beset with high-profile cultural and free speech controversies over the past year. George Washington University’s law school recently said it would not cut ties with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas amid public pressure in response to the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade.

After the draft opinion leaked, members of Brezina’s first-year section at American University's Washington College of Law discussed it in a group online chat. One student speculated that Supreme Court decisions protecting interracial marriage, same-sex marriage and access to contraception could be next, according to a transcript of the chat provided by FIRE.

“As a Republican, I find it insulting that conservatives would be thought of as overturning people’s civil rights like Obergefell or Loving,” the complainant responded.

Several students wrote that the group chat was not the place for the complainant to share his personal beliefs.

"Can we shut the f--- up about personal opinions while people process this?" one student wrote.

The complainant later wrote in the chat that he was being asked to silence his personal opinions, yet his classmates were not, according to the transcript.

According to the letter to Brezina, the university's investigation did not find the online discussion had “unreasonably interfered” with the complainant’s educational experience.

Brezina said coming under investigation may change how he interacts with classmates.

“I will probably have to be more careful about how I talk about certain issues, because I know there are people who will disagree with me and I don’t want to have to go through this process again,” Brezina said.

