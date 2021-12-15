Lawsuit against EPA over pesticide-coated seeds cites honeybee die-offs

Signage at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Food safety and environmental advocates are accusing the Environmental Protection Agency of allowing pesticide-coated crop seeds to threaten U.S. honeybee and bird populations in a new lawsuit.

The Center for Food Safety and the Pesticide Action Network North America alleged in San Francisco federal court Tuesday that the EPA failed to register the seeds, widely used by crop farmers, as a pesticide under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). Registration would require the seeds to conform to FIFRA labeling specifications, according to the lawsuit.

Coated seeds are typically treated with neonicotinoids. The class of insecticide disrupts the central nervous system of insects and predators of growing plants.

Farmers use the seeds to grow crops such as corn, soybeans and sunflowers that cover nearly 180 million acres of U.S. farmland each year, the groups' complaint says. That acreage is equivalent to more than one and a half times the size of California, it says.

The plaintiffs say the insecticides remain present as food crops grow and enter the plants' pollen, which bees collect and transport to the beehive. Birds, meanwhile, sometimes eat the seeds.

An EPA spokesperson declined to comment because the lawsuit is pending.

The Center for Food Safety and the American Beekeeping Federation petitioned the EPA in 2017 to regulate the seeds. But the agency has yet to grant or deny their request even though roughly five years have passed, the complaint says. The "egregious delay" violates the Administrative Procedure Act, it says.

Coated seeds have led to mass die-offs of honeybees, the plaintiffs say. The excessive mortality has worried U.S. farmers who rely on the insects to pollinate some food crops.

In 2018, the European Union restricted the outdoor use of the neonicotinoids on maize, rapeseed and some spring cereals. Canada, meanwhile, imposed restrictions on neonicotinoids to protect bees in 2019.

The case is Center for Food Safety et al v. United States Environmental Protection Agency et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-09640.

For Center for Food Safety et al: Sylvia Shih-Yau Wu

