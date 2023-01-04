Lawsuit claims UMG cut artists' royalties under secret Spotify deal

Summary

Summary Companies Rap duo Black Sheep claims UMG owes artists lost royalties

Lawsuit says UMG received stock in exchange for reducing Spotify payment obligations















(Reuters) - A proposed class-action lawsuit filed Thursday by rap duo Black Sheep accused Universal Music Group of unlawfully lowering artists' royalty payments from Spotify after signing an "undisclosed, sweetheart deal" with the streaming service.

Andres Titus and William McLean told a Manhattan federal court that the label has withheld nearly $750 million owed to its artists after agreeing to reduced payments from Spotify in exchange for company stock.

A UMG spokesperson called the claims "patently false and absurd" and said the label has "a well-established track record of fighting for artist compensation."

Black Sheep's attorneys and representatives for Spotify did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Spotify is not a defendant in the case.

Black Sheep's 1991 album "A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing" sold over 500,000 copies in the U.S., and its best-known single, "The Choice Is Yours," charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The group signed a recording contract with Polygram Records, which UMG later acquired, in 1990.

The lawsuit said UMG received more than 97,000 Spotify shares in the 2008 deal and that other major labels signed similar deals with the company. Spotify went public in 2018.

According to the complaint, UMG revealed in 2021 that it owns more than 3% of Spotify's shares worth $1.7 billion, of which a "substantial portion" came from the 2008 agreements.

Black Sheep said UMG broke their recording contract by underpaying royalties and failing to account for the Spotify deal. The group told the court that UMG should have distributed additional royalties or Spotify stock and asked for an unspecified amount of money damages.

The case is Titus v. UMG Recordings Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-00015.

For Black Sheep: Steven Wittels and Burkett McInturff of Wittels McInturff Palikovic

For UMG: attorney information not available











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.