Lawsuit says Disney stole Hawaiian artist's sea-turtle character

Summary

Companies Hawaiian artist said Disney resort character infringes his work

Lawsuit said Disney copied character after meeting with him

(Reuters) - A Hawaiian artist sued Disney (DIS.N) in Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday, accusing the entertainment giant of copying his musical sea-turtle character Honu for a similar character at its Hawaiian resort.

Johnson Enos said Disney ripped off his work to create the "strikingly similar" 'Olu Mel, who like Honu, is a blue-eyed sea turtle that plays the ukelele.

Representatives Disney and Enos did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the complaint.

Enos said in the lawsuit that in 2006 he created "Honu By The Sea," a "series of musical compositions and animated characters embracing the culture and locality of Hawaii."

The lawsuit said "Honu By The Sea" later became a stage musical that has been performed in Hawaii, California, Australia, Japan and elsewhere.

Enos claims he met with Disney employees in California in 2008 about working together, and that Disney executives attended performances of the show in Hawaii in 2012 and 2015.

Disney introduced 'Olu Mel at its Aulani Resort in Hawaii in 2018, the lawsuit said. 'Olu Mel performs at the resort and appears on Disney merchandise as part of its "Duffy and Friends" line of characters.

The lawsuit also said Disney uses the character at its Tokyo Disney park in Japan, where Enos had "expended significant efforts to promote Honu By The Sea."

Enos accused Disney of copyright infringement and unfair competition. He asked the court to order Disney to stop misusing his work and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

The case is Enos v. Walt Disney Co, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:23-cv-05790.

For Enos: Arthur Aaronson of Aaronson & Aaronson

For Disney: attorney information not yet available

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









