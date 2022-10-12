Lawsuit says ex-Kirkland lawyer was paid less, treated worse than male colleagues

Law firms

(Reuters) - A former Kirkland & Ellis associate sued the law firm and a group of current and former partners on Wednesday, claiming the firm favored her male counterparts and fired her after 10 months because she complained about her treatment.

Zoya Kovalenko, in a 130-page lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, said she received "high praise" at the Chicago-founded firm until she began to complain that she was being treated unfairly compared to male associates who were also working on intellectual property litigation.

Kovalenko alleged the firm and its partners overloaded her with work, knowing it would cut into her vacation time, while she was forced to take over a male associate's assignment to ensure he had a work-free vacation.

Kovalenko said she was fired from the firm in September 2021 after being told she did not contribute enough.

A spokesperson for Kirkland & Ellis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prior to joining Kirkland in November 2020, Kovalenko held associate roles at Paul Hastings and Fish & Richardson, according to her LinkedIn profile. Representatives of those firms could not be reached for comment.

Kovalenko, who is representing herself in the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Her lawsuit puts forward claims of sex discrimination and retaliation under San Francisco and federal law, as well as defamation.

The case is Zoya Kovalenko v. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, 3:22-cv-05590.

For Zoya Kovalenko: Zoya Kovalenko

