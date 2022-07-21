Lawsuit says Meta stole hundreds of songs from Swedish music label

3D-printed images of the logos of Facebook and parent company Meta Platforms are seen on a laptop keyboard in this illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Epidemic Sound licenses tracks for creators to use in their work

Lawsuit says Facebook, Instagram distributing hundreds of its tracks

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Instagram platforms violated thousands of copyrights belonging to Epidemic Sound AB, the Swedish music label said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco federal court.

Epidemic said Meta stored hundreds of its tracks in Facebook's and Instagram's music libraries and let users download them, stream them and incorporate them into videos without permission.

The lawsuit also said Meta tools that allow users to incorporate music from another user's video in their own has caused "exponential" additional infringement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meta distributed Epidemic's music across "millions of videos" that have been seen "billions of times" and tens of thousands more infringing videos are uploaded to Facebook and Instagram daily, the lawsuit said.

Epidemic declined to comment. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Epidemic's law firm Pryor Cashman also represents immersive virtual-reality company MetaX in a lawsuit filed against Meta in New York earlier this week. A firm spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday about the cases.

Wednesday's lawsuit said Epidemic owns and distributes a library of more than 38,000 pieces of music for creators to use royalty-free to accompany videos, podcasts and other content.

According to Epidemic, Meta reproduced at least 950 of the tracks in its music library, which Facebook and Instagram users can synchronize with their videos in the platforms' Stories and Reels.

Meta has allegedly known of the infringement since 2017 and has refused to let Epidemic access the tools that it lets others use to protect their copyrights.

The label asked for an unspecified amount of money damages and an order stopping Meta from using its tracks.

The case is Epidemic Sound AB v. Meta Platforms Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-04223.

For Epidemic: Ilene Farkas and Mona Simonian of Pryor Cashman, Adam Cashman and Evan Budaj of Singer Cashman

For Meta: not available

Read more:

Swedish start-up Epidemic Sound tunes into demand for original music

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.