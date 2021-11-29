Lawsuit takes aim at Trump-era rule expanding hunting grounds

The seal of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seen at their headquarters in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia, U.S., May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Environmentalists on Monday accused the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of imperiling hundreds of vulnerable species when it expanded hunting and fishing on 147 national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries under President Donald Trump.

The Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) said in a lawsuit filed in Montana federal court that the expansion risked the survival of rare animals like grizzly bears and jaguars by increasing traffic and exposing the animals to toxic lead found in ammunition.

The complaint alleges the Service arbitrarily violated the Endangered Species Act when it determined that many protected species found in refuges would not be adversely affected by the expansion, which was formalized in a rule last August.

The administration at the time called it "the single largest expansion of hunting and fishing" in the Service's history. The hunting industry hailed the initiative, which made an additional 2.3 million acres available to them.

Monday's lawsuit alleges that the move failed to consider that imperiled species like jaguars can die from feeding on carcasses contaminated with lead ammunition. The Obama administration banned the use of lead ammunition on federal lands and waters, but the administration of his successor overturned the rule.

The plaintiffs also allege the expansion can cause more collisions between vehicles and protected species by increasing traffic in refuges.

Laury Marshall, a Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson, declined to comment.

Camila Cossio, an attorney with the CBD, said the lawsuit seeks to "ensure that our nation's wildlife refuges actually provide refuge to endangered wildlife."

The National Wildlife Refuge System includes about 570 refuges. They are home to some 500 species protected under the Endangered Species Act, the complaint says.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, No. 9:21-cv-00144.

For Center for Biological Diversity: Camila Cossio of the Center for Biological Diversity

