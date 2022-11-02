Lawyer says ex-firm is not equipped to lead Clearview AI lawsuit















(Reuters) - A Chicago lawyer pressing a class action lawsuit against facial recognition startup Clearview AI Inc pushed back late Tuesday against accusations that he tried to force his former law firm out of the case.

Scott Drury, a former Illinois state representative, left the plaintiffs law firm Loevy & Loevy in September to launch his own firm. The Loevy firm said last week that Drury was trying to "maximize his personal economic stake" by attempting to sideline the firm ahead of a potential settlement with Clearview.

Loevy & Loevy has asked the Illinois federal judge overseeing the lawsuit to affirm that it is class counsel in the case and not Drury. Drury countered Tuesday that the Loevy firm does not know what the Clearview litigation is about, while he has been the driving force behind the case.

The Clearview lawsuit, filed by a group of Illinois residents in Chicago federal court, alleges that the company secretly scraped billions of facial images from the internet and sold the data without consent. Clearview has denied misconduct.

Last month, the Loevy firm won a $228 million jury verdict against railway giant BNSF Railway Co in a separate lawsuit brought under the same Illinois biometric law Clearview is accused of violating.

Drury on Tuesday denied the Loevy firm's accusation that he secretly met with an attorney for the Clearview defendants in July to discuss a settlement framework. He said the firm knew he was meeting with Lee Wolosky, a top Jenner & Block partner who is representing Clearview and other co-defendants, and that he "updated" the firm afterwards.

"Indeed, it is striking that as L&L makes false claims regarding Drury’s character and intent, it emphasizes its hope that Drury will continue working with L&L on the case," Drury wrote in his reply.

Drury said the Loevy firm owes him "hundreds of thousands of dollars." He declined to comment outside of the filings. In late August, the firm offered Drury a $400,000 bonus to not leave.

Jon Loevy of Loevy & Loevy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman appointed "Scott R. Drury of Loevy & Loevy" as interim lead counsel in the Clearview class action in March 2021.

Drury on Tuesday proposed to the judge that attorneys from two other plaintiffs' firms — Bursor & Fisher and Hedin Hall — be appointed as interim lead co-counsel alongside him.

Wolosky did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Frank Hedin of Hedin Hall and Joshua Arisohn of Bursor & Fisher.

