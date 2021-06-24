Lawyer's driver license suit takes backseat as N.Y. debuts new gender act

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A non-binary New York lawyer has agreed to put on hold a lawsuit accusing the state of making it impossible to obtain an accurate driver's license by failing to provide an option for gender other than male or female, after the state passed a law to allow transgender and nonbinary people to identify themselves as such on legal documentation and said it would update the computer system it uses for licenses.

Sander Saba, an associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison who does not identify as male or female and uses the pronoun "they," had sued the state last year, represented by lawyers including Carl Charles of Lambda Legal. Saba and the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James agreed to stay the case in a stipulation filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

The stipulation was conditioned on the passage of the Gender Recognition Act, which allows New Yorkers to use "X" as a non-binary sex designation on New York State driver's licenses, ensures that they will have their gender identity on official documents and allows name and sex designation changes to be sealed more easily. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the law on Thursday.

"I'm really glad we were able to come to an agreement in a way that proved to me, a resident of New York, that the state and its agencies care about me as an individual, and care that I am being accurately represented," Saba said in a statement. "I hope that other trans and non-binary folks in the state feel similarly seen and accepted."

James' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saba said in their lawsuit that they wished to exchange a Pennsylvania driver's license for a New York one after moving to the state, as required by law, but were unable to do so because the state required them to inaccurately choose "M" or "F" as a gender marker.

The state moved to dismiss, arguing that the case was moot because it had already begun to overhaul its computer system to allow an "X" gender marker for non-binary people. It also said that it had offered a temporary solution of having a license with the X mark made manually, although the DMV's internal system would still have to record M or F.

Saba countered that was not adequate, since the inaccurate M or F marker in the system could still be accessible to, and used by, third parties like insurance companies and banks.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman agreed in April, allowing the lawsuit to go forward.

According to Thursday's stipulation the state expects to complete its computer system overhaul by next summer.

The case is Saba v. Cuomo, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-cv-05859.

