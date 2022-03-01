Lawyer's overflowing inbox excuse won't save clients' injury claims

Summary

(Reuters) - A litigator’s over-reliance on email filters cost his clients their personal injury claims against Cook Medical Inc, a federal appeals court has held.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the July 2019 dismissal of four plaintiffs from the Cook Medical IVC Filters multidistrict litigation for failure to file a court-ordered profile form, as well as the denial of their August 2020 motion for reconsideration based on excusable neglect.

Their lawyer, Nicholas Farnolo of Napoli Shkolnik, said he did not learn about the dismissals for 13 months because they landed in his email’s “clutter” folder after he added filtering rules to stem the tide of notices he was getting about other cases in the 8,200-case MDL, No. 2570.

Farnolo also said he had uploaded the missing forms to defense counsel’s website in May 2019, but he had no evidence to confirm it.

The 7th Circuit on Monday expressed sympathy for Farnolo’s clients, calling them “real people alleging real injuries,” but said the motion for reconsideration was clearly untimely and the facts did not warrant extraordinary relief.

If Farnolo had “confirmed receipt of his clients’ profile forms, monitored the MDL docket more closely, or checked his clients’ individual docket sheets ... he could have avoided dismissal in the first instance, and certainly could have complied with Rule 60(c)’s one‐year window” for motions for reconsideration based on excusable neglect, the court concluded.

Farnolo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday morning. Cook Medical and its attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath also had no immediate response.

Like others in MDL 2570, the plaintiffs claimed they were injured by certain models of Cook’s IVC filters, which are inserted in the interior vena cava to stop blood clots from traveling to the heart or lungs.

Chief District Judge Richard Young has held three bellwether trials in the MDL, resulting in two defense wins and one jury verdict for $3 million. However, Young later granted Cook’s motion for a new trial in the latter case, and the parties filed a joint motion to dismiss the action last January.

The case decided Monday is In re Cook Medical Inc IVC Filters Marketing, Sales Practices and Product Liability Litigation - Appeals of Laurie Sides, Lisa G. Ward, Lydia Terry and Ralph Brandon, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20‐3279 - 20‐3282.

For Cook Medical: Andrea Roberts Pierson and Bruce Jones of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

For Sides, Ward, Terry and Brandon: Nicholas Farnolo of Napoli Shkolnik

