LeClairRyan trustee reaches $21 mln settlement in UnitedLex case

(Reuters) - The trustee overseeing the dissolution of defunct law firm LeClairRyan has reached a $21 million settlement to resolve her claims that the firm's joint venture with alternative legal services company UnitedLex hastened its demise, according to a court transcript in the case.

A lawyer for court-appointed Chapter 7 trustee Lynn Tavenner described the details of the agreement during an April 19 hearing before a bankruptcy judge in Richmond, Virginia.

The proposed settlement agreement has not been formally entered into the court docket as of Monday. There is a hearing scheduled for May 25 on a request to restrict public access to the agreement.

Under the settlement, insurance carrier CNA Financial Corp, which covered UnitedLex, would pay $12.25 million. UnitedLex and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners would pay $8.25 million total, and insurance carrier Travelers would pay an estimated $500,000, the transcript said. No parties have admitted liability.

Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which is outside counsel to the trustee, would receive $10.5 million in legal fees out of the settlement at the suggestion of a mediator who helped craft the deal, Quinn Emanuel attorney Erika Morabito said at the April hearing.

Morabito declined to comment on Monday. David Barger and J. Gregory Milmoe of Greenberg Traurig, who represent UnitedLex and its affiliated entities, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the settlement.

Representatives for CNA, CVC and Travelers also didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tavenner alleged that a joint venture between Richmond-based law firm LeClairRyan and UnitedLex in 2018 added more debt to the already struggling firm while it improperly ceded UnitedLex control over LeClairRyan's operations and its intellectual property. UnitedLex has denied the claims.

The trustee originally sought at least $128 million in damages.

LeClairRyan dissolved in August 2019 after a spate of partner exits, and filed for bankruptcy shortly thereafter.

The settlement follows a mediation ordered in February. The trustee's case against UnitedLex was set to go to trial this week.

The settlement will be paid to the bankruptcy estate in installments, Morabito said at the hearing last month before Judge Kevin Huennekens, according to the transcript.

ULX Partners, the joint venture, also agreed to drop two claims that totaled $12.5 million, which will be waived.

Gary LeClair, the firm's co-founder and longtime leader, was previously named as a defendant but was dropped from the lawsuit in January.

Richmond BizSense first reported news of the settlement on Monday.

The case is Lynn Tavenner, as Chapter 7 Trustee v. ULX Partners LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Adversary Proceeding No. 20-03124.

For Lynn Tavenner: Erika Morabito and Brittany Nelson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For UnitedLex Corp: J. Gregory Milmoe, David Barger and Thomas McKee of Greenberg Traurig

For Gary LeClair: Andrew Bowman and Scott Sexton of Gentry Locke; and William Broscious

