A warning sign is posted for people to stay out of the water after a major oil spill off the coast of California came ashore in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Legal experts discuss the liability issues facing pipeline operator Amplify Energy Corp after more than 100-thousand gallons of oil spilled out of one of its pipelines. Plus, why Amplify may have a hard time passing costs on to another firm even if that firm is determined to be responsible for leak. Watch here Alex Cohen Alex Cohen produces multimedia projects on legal trends, key cases, and industry issues. He can be reached at alex.cohen@thomsonreuters.com. You can follow him on Twitter @alexlcohen.