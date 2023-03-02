Lithium Americas starts construction at Thacker Pass in Nevada















March 2 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) said on Thursday it has begun construction at its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada.

The company's announcement follows a federal court ruling from February that rejected claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife and allowed construction to start.

The proposed mine has the potential to be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and would aid in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies for the metal.

General Motors Co (GM.N) said in January that it would invest $650 million in Lithium Americas to help develop the project.

Thacker Pass is targeting 80,000 tonnes per annum of battery-quality lithium carbonate production capacity.

The miner said that contracts for major earthworks have been awarded, with activities expected to begin in the second half of 2023.

