Lockheed deal flop is just antitrust amuse-bouche
NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The defense giant dropped its deal with Aerojet after a challenge by the FTC. It’s less a statement by a newly aggressive regulator, and more a sign traditional competition gauges still hold. Looming tech deals are where FTC firebrand Lina Khan will test her more ambitious goals.
CONTEXT NEWS
- On Feb. 13, defense giant Lockheed Martin said that it had terminated its $4.4 billion agreement to acquire rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne. The Federal Trade Commission had sued to block the deal on Jan. 25.
- Semiconductor company Nvidia said on Feb. 7 that it would abandon its agreement to acquire Arm. The FTC had sued to block the $40 billion deal on Dec. 2.
