Lockheed deal flop is just antitrust amuse-bouche

The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Companies Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

Lockheed Martin Corp The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The defense giant dropped its deal with Aerojet after a challenge by the FTC. It’s less a statement by a newly aggressive regulator, and more a sign traditional competition gauges still hold. Looming tech deals are where FTC firebrand Lina Khan will test her more ambitious goals.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @JMAGuilford on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- On Feb. 13, defense giant Lockheed Martin said that it had terminated its $4.4 billion agreement to acquire rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne. The Federal Trade Commission had sued to block the deal on Jan. 25.

- Semiconductor company Nvidia said on Feb. 7 that it would abandon its agreement to acquire Arm. The FTC had sued to block the $40 billion deal on Dec. 2.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by John Foley and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.