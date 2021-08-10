Long-term care hospitals lose bid to recoup 'bad debts' from HHS

REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - A group of long-term care hospitals have lost an appeal alleging that the federal government illegally changed its policy on reimbursing unpaid debts from patients eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

In a unanimous opinion on Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court that the hospitals - New LifeCare Hospitals of North Carolina and affiliates in Pennsylvania, Texas and Louisiana - failed to show that the policy actually changed in 2008, as they claimed. The hospitals had alleged that they were improperly denied $3 million in reimbursements.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which runs Medicare, and Jason Healy, a lawyer for the hospitals, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The hospitals sued HHS in 2017 in Washington, D.C. federal court, after exhausting an administrative appeal process.

They said that Medicare improperly denied reimbursements for patients' bad debts in April 2008 on the grounds that they should have billed their state Medicaid programs first, because the patients were eligible for both. The hospitals said this so-called "must-bill" policy for Medicare and Medicaid dual-eligible patients' bad debts was never enforced before then, and that the sudden change was arbitrary and capricious.

They also said that a part of the policy requiring them to produce a state-issued "remittance advice" showing any Medicaid payment toward the debt violated a 1987 moratorium placed by Congress on new requirements for bad debt reimbursement.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled in 2019 that the remittance advice requirement did violate the moratorium, but that the must-bill policy predated it. He also said that the hospitals failed to support their claim that there was an abrupt change in enforcement in 2008.

Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins, writing for the panel on Tuesday, upheld that finding. He wrote that the record showed that administrative contractors handling reimbursements for Medicare may have failed to enforce hospitals' compliance with the must-bill policy in the past, but that "those errors do not amount to a change" in agency policy.

The judge also rejected the hospitals' argument that the requirement unfairly required them to enroll in Medicaid in order to obtain reimbursement, when they had made a business decision not to.

"(T)he decision of a provider not to enroll in Medicaid does not relieve a state of its responsibility to share the costs of dual-eligible patients' bad debts," the judge wrote.

Wilkins was joined by Circuit Judges Karen LeCraft Henderson and Justin Walker.

The case is New LifeCare Hospitals of North Carolina et al v. Becerra, D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 20-5227.

For the hospitals: Jason Healy of the Law Offices of Jason M. Healy

For the government: Dennis Fan of the U.S. Department of Justice