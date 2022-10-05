Longtime Skadden energy regulatory leader jumps to Jenner

Companies

(Reuters) - Jenner & Block on Wednesday said it has hired away the leader of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom's energy regulatory group as it looks to expand its own capabilities in the practice.

John Estes has joined Jenner's Washington, D.C., office as a partner. He joined Skadden in 1988 after a five-year stint at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and launched the firm's energy regulatory and environment practice.

FERC is the leading regulator of the U.S. electricity market. At Skadden, Estes has represented power company NextEra Energy Inc and the Tennessee Valley Authority, a federal power corporation, in disputes before FERC.

"If you have a FERC enforcement problem, John Estes is your go-to attorney," said Suedeen Kelly, a former FERC commissioner and co-chair of Jenner's energy practice.

Estes said he opted to change firms after practicing for more than 30 years at Skadden due to Jenner's focus on litigation and appellate work, as well as a "dramatic overlap" in clients. He declined to discuss individual clients.

A spokesperson for Skadden did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Estes' departure.

In September, Jenner said it was bringing back Emily Loeb, a member of the Biden administration's original Justice Department leadership team and associate deputy attorney general, to lead its congressional investigations practice.

In August, the firm hired Michelle Kallen, a former House of Representatives lawyer in Washington, D.C., who defended the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

