Loss of ‘Medicare mulligan’ not a concrete injury - appeals court

(Reuters) - An Alabama brain-cancer survivor cannot challenge Medicare’s denial of coverage for a medical-device rental because he wasn’t liable for the charges either, a federal appeals court held, despite a potential future need for coverage.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Tuesday that Edwin Banks, 77, lacks standing to seek judicial review of a ruling that left UK-based Novocure to absorb the loss of three months’ rental of its Optune device, which uses electronic frequencies to block the growth of tumors.

“Because Novocure — not Banks — is the only one ‘on the hook,’ Banks does not himself ‘have a concrete stake in this suit’,” Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom wrote for the panel, quoting a 2021 opinion by the 7th Circuit in a similar case.

Novocure and attorneys for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Birmingham represented the government. Banks’ lead lawyers — David Goroff of Foley & Lardner and James Pistorino of Parrish Law — also represented the appellant in the 7th Circuit case.

According to the 11th Circuit, Banks was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in 2009. Despite surgery and chemotherapy, the cancer returned in 2013.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Optune device to treat recurrent GBM in 2011. However, Medicare’s first-level decisionmakers, known as local contractors, still consider that an experimental use of Optune. Their policy is subject to case-by-case review by Medicare’s administrative law judges.

Banks used Optune until 2019. He submitted claims to Medicare for 13 months of device rental, which the local contractor denied.

Banks filed an agency appeal, which was divided between two ALJs. The first found coverage for 10 months’ rental. The second denied coverage for the remaining three months, but also barred Novocure from billing Banks.

Under a rule colloquially known as the Medicare mulligan, the second ALJ said Banks was not liable because he “could not reasonably have been expected to know” the expense might not be covered and Novocure had never warned him.

A federal judge in Alabama dismissed Banks’ petition for judicial review last December, finding no injury that would give him standing to sue.

On appeal, Banks argued he was injured by the use of his Medicare mulligan: if he needs to use Optune in the future, and Medicare again denies coverage, he will have to pay for it himself.

However, the 11th Circuit called that a “highly attenuated chain of possibilities,” not a “concrete and imminent injury.”

The case is Edwin Banks v. Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-10072

For Banks: David Goroff of Foley & Lardner, James Pistorino of Parrish Law, Robert Baugh of Dentons Sirote

For the government: Elizabeth Holt and John “Jay” Saxon Jr, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Birmingham

